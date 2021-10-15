Advertise with Us
Woman crashes, gets DUI and is arrested with child in backseat

Ebony Smith mugshot
Ebony Smith mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Ebony Smith after a car accident on Getwell Road and Knight Arnold Road Thursday night.

According to the affidavit, officers were told by witnesses that her car was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police reported that they spoke with Smith and she had slurred speech and that her 2-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

The report says officers walked Smith back to their car and she stumbled while walking. They tried to give her a breathalyzer test and she refused.

Smith was arrested and is charged with refusal to submit to test, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

