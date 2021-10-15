Advertise with Us
WATCH: Memphis defeats Navy 35-17, snaps 3-game losing streak

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers avoided their fourth straight loss with a 35-17 win over Navy at the Liberty Bowl Thursday night.

It’s the Tigers first AAC win of the season, highlighted by Calvin Austin, III who broke out on a reverse for a 69-yard run-in for a touchdown.

Rutgers transfer, Eddie Lewis, scored his first touchdown of the season off a nice catch on a slant and 74-yards to the house. Quarterback Seth Henigan was 8 for 12 for 215 yards through the air, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Up next, the Tigers travel to UCF Friday, October, 22 for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

