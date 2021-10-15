Two men charged with bringing a gun on U of M campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have charged two men with taking a gun onto school property.

According to the affidavit, plain clothed officers saw a white Dodge Caliber sitting in a lot near Perkins and Cotonwood. They then saw what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction by the people in the car and members of the public.

The report says the officers followed the Dodge and saw run a red light at Perkins and I-240.

According to the affidavit, detectives arrived and approached four men standing around the car at Desoto Avenue and State Street on the University of Memphis campus. The detectives say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Dodge and the four men were then detained.

The report says the detectives searched the vehicle and found a blunt in the front passenger seat floor board. They also found a multicolored backpack that contained a glass jar inside containing a leafy substance, that later tested positive for marijuana, and a black Smith and Wesson M&P Shield handgun. Detectives ran the gun through NCIC and discovered it was stolen.

Detectives reportedly checked the men for weapons, and, when searching Randarius Harris, officers found a black Taurus handgun and a pink handgun. Detectives ran these guns through NCIC and learned the black Taurus was stolen. Two of the men were arrested, Harris and Patrick Worship.

Harris is charged with two counts of unlawful possession and carrying weapons on school property.

Worship is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, carrying weapons on school property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell.

The other two men were released.

