Traffic Alert: Multiple crashes impacting interstate traffic in Memphis metro area

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Action News 5 traffic team is tracking multiple interstate crashes in the Memphis metro area this morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras shows traffic backed up past Walnut Grove due to a multi-vehicle accident. Two of the four westbound lanes are blocked as crews works to clean up the scene and investigate.

Another multi-vehicle crash on Bill Morris Parkway is blocking an eastbound lane.

TDOT says a single-vehicle crash reported around 5:20 a.m. is backing up traffic on I-40 heading eastbound. One of the lanes are blocked.

