Tornado Warning CANCELED

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning until 5:30 PM CT for:

Central Mississippi County In Eastern Arkansas...

North Central Tipton County In Western Tennessee...

Lauderdale County In Western Tennessee...

At 4:55 PM CT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser and moving east at 55 mph.

Take cover now! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

