Tornado Warning CANCELED

By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning until 5:30 PM CT for:

  • Central Mississippi County In Eastern Arkansas...
  • North Central Tipton County In Western Tennessee...
  • Lauderdale County In Western Tennessee...

At 4:55 PM CT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser and moving east at 55 mph.

Take cover now! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android it to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

