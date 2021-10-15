Some Mid-South school districts lift mask requirements

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Some school districts in the Mid-South are removing their mask requirements.

Facial coverings continue to be recommended but are not required on Oxford School District campuses. The district board of trustees approved the decision with a unanimous vote Friday.

Due to the low number of positive COVID-19 cases in the South Panola School District over the past month, the district has also decided to remove its face mask requirement effective Monday, October 18. Face masks will be recommended, but not required.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.