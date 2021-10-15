Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A school official in Texas is under fire for telling teachers if they have a book on the Holocaust, they also must have one opposing the historical documentation of it.

The executive director of curriculum for Carroll Independent School District in suburban Dallas made the comment at a training session for elementary school teachers.

School officials were explaining how teachers should implement a new law in Texas that seeks to restrict discussion of race and history in schools.

A staff member recorded an exchange with Gina Peddy in a hallway after the session had ended, among a smaller group of educators.

“Just try to remember the concepts of (Texas House Bill) 3979. And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives,” Peddy said.

One teacher is heard saying, “How do you oppose the Holocaust?”

Peddy can be heard on a longer recording obtained by NBC answering that question with “Believe me, that’s coming up.”

The district’s superintendent has issued an apology, saying, “We recognize there are not two sides of the Holocaust.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Semi-trucks crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: 2 semi-trucks collide on I-240, 1 injured
Memphis post office shooting
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Man critically injured in Memphis shooting; suspect flees scene on moped
Man dead after Memphis shooting; suspect flees scene on moped

Latest News

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
Pervis Payne in court
Attorneys continue work to overturn sentence for death row inmate Pervis Payne
Postal police investigating Memphis post office shooting
Memphis postal worker’s mother says he was bullied before shooting
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as...
US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say