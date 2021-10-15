Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shooting in Memphis leaves man in critical condition

Shooting in Memphis leaves man in critical condition
Shooting in Memphis leaves man in critical condition(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 567 S. Highland.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Semi-trucks crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: 2 semi-trucks collide on I-240, 1 injured
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex

Latest News

City leaders, US attorney announce summit to help cut crime in Memphis
City leaders, US attorney announce summit to help cut crime in Memphis
City leaders, US attorney announce summit to help cut crime in Memphis
City leaders, US attorney announce summit to help cut crime in Memphis
7-year-old Collierville student wins national writing contest with toy company Schleich
7-year-old Collierville student wins national writing contest with toy company Schleich
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility