Shooting in Memphis leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 567 S. Highland.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

