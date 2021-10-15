Advertise with Us
Shelby County Health Department opens new headquarters

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis and Shelby County officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Shelby County Heath Department headquarters at 814 Jefferson Avenue.

The new building incorporates state-of-the-art technology to better serve the needs of Shelby County residents.

Its modern layout provides better access and flow for visitors and staff.

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner talked about how important this is for the community.

“This is more than just a building. It is an investment in our community’s health. There is no better investment for us as a community as we fight to make improvements, and promote and protect the health of our people,” said Turner.

The building also contains laboratory space and improved facilities for patient services and care.

