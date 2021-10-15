Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of heavy rain moved through early this morning and dropped about a half inch of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the rest of the morning. However, the threat for severe weather will be this afternoon and early evening ahead of a strong cold front. Some storms could produce hail and damaging winds. There is a low threat for tornadoes. Rain will move out after 10 pm and sunshine will be back tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 70%. High: 82 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. 30%. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northwest 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry this weekend with temperatures running about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than this week. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be near 70 degrees with low temperatures in the lower to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Monday, but a warming pattern will set up next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front will approach the Mid-South at the end of the week, which will help drop temperatures again on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.