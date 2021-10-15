Advertise with Us
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of the Mid-South

(Pexels)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in the Mid-South.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Poinsett County, Arkansas until 4:15 p.m. CST Friday.

NWS has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Mid-South until 8 p.m.T keep track of the weather through the weekend, click here.

