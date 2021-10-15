Scattered showers and storms through sunset with a few severe storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers or storms will continue this afternoon through sunset as a strong cold front move through. Any storms could reach severe limits with higher wind gusts, small hail or even a brief tornado, mainly north of Memphis. Highs on will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph. The overall severe threat is still low and will be isolated, but be sure to check our updates on the WMC Weather App throughout the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds and rain will move out before midnight with cooler air by morning. Lows will drop into the low 50s with a gusty northwest wind early.

WEEKEND: Expect lots of sunshine both days. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. Lows will drop into the 40s again Sunday night with a clear sky.

NEXT WEEK: Look for more sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs rising through the 70s and lows in the 50s. A stray shower is possible Wednesday night or Thursday with the next front.

