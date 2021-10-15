Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police find 30 men with assault weapons; 4 arrested, drugs and guns seized

Suspects involved in Memphis drug/gun bust
Suspects involved in Memphis drug/gun bust(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men are behind bars following a firearm and drug bust Wednesday after police responded to a call about a narcotics violation.

The report says there were at least 30 men armed with assault rifles on the scene when officers arrived.

Details from an affidavit say when officers approached several men standing in the street at the corner of Hubbard Avenue and Harrison Street, three men took off running. Police say the men ran behind houses and jumped fences in an effort to evade.

Suspects Carlos Ross, 18, Darring Smit, 20 and Terrance Simmons, 24 were taken into custody and charged for evading arrest and manufacturing/selling a controlled substance.

A fourth suspect, 27-year-old Marico Simpson, was also arrested. According to the affidavit, detectives on the scene found a gun Simpson is accused of throwing under a nearby vehicle. Detectives say Simpson was convicted of aggravated assault in May of 2015.

He is now facing charges of evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

During the incident, over 400 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, at least eight handguns, four assault rifles and one AK-47 rifle. A total of nearly $11,600 was also seized from the suspects.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Semi-trucks crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: 2 semi-trucks collide on I-240, 1 injured
Memphis post office shooting
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Man critically injured in Memphis shooting; suspect flees scene on moped
Man dead after Memphis shooting; suspect flees scene on moped

Latest News

Edward Barber convicted of rape of a child
Man convicted in rape of girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter
Pervis Payne in court
Attorney of Pervis Payne calls for removal of Shelby County District Attorney’s Office from controversial case
Postal police investigating Memphis post office shooting
Memphis postal worker’s mother says he was bullied before shooting
Memphis shooting
1 injured after shooting near Memphis hospital