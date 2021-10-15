Police find 30 men with assault weapons; 4 arrested, drugs and guns seized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men are behind bars following a firearm and drug bust Wednesday after police responded to a call about a narcotics violation.

The report says there were at least 30 men armed with assault rifles on the scene when officers arrived.

Details from an affidavit say when officers approached several men standing in the street at the corner of Hubbard Avenue and Harrison Street, three men took off running. Police say the men ran behind houses and jumped fences in an effort to evade.

Suspects Carlos Ross, 18, Darring Smit, 20 and Terrance Simmons, 24 were taken into custody and charged for evading arrest and manufacturing/selling a controlled substance.

A fourth suspect, 27-year-old Marico Simpson, was also arrested. According to the affidavit, detectives on the scene found a gun Simpson is accused of throwing under a nearby vehicle. Detectives say Simpson was convicted of aggravated assault in May of 2015.

He is now facing charges of evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

During the incident, over 400 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, at least eight handguns, four assault rifles and one AK-47 rifle. A total of nearly $11,600 was also seized from the suspects.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.