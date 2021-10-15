Michelle Obama, Poor People’s campaign honored with Freedom Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday night, the 30th National Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom Award ushered in a new class of freedom and justice fighters.

“Thank you so much for this extraordinary honor. My first reaction when I got the news to be among this year’s honorees was really? Me? Have I actually done enough?,” said award honoree, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Obama was honored for not only being the first African-American First Lady, but also her work to encourage healthy eating with the “Let’s Move” initiative, the “Joining Forces” initiative to support military families, and her work with adolescent girls through “Let Girls Learn.”

Obama chose to dedicate her award to her family, specifically her grandfather and aunt, people who led through example and influenced her life.

“So, I accept this award in their honor. The people in my life and yours who taught us not just who we are and who we could be, but they taught us how we should carry ourselves and how we should treat others,” said Obama.

The show also included host, actor Laman Rucker, the Collage Dance Collective, plus a tribute to its rich past of honorees and a teenage girl whose video of George Floyd’s last moments alive galvanized a movement of racial reckoning.

The second honoree was the Poor People’s campaign led by Rev. Dr. William Barber, II and Dr. Liz Theoharis.

The campaign looks to end systemic racism, militarism, and give a voice to the millions of low-wage workers.

It’s a campaign Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. first championed.

It seemed fitting that the next generation would be honored on this night.

“Rest well Martin. You should be with us now. Shout from glory and give us our direction from heaven because we intend to see this through,” said Barber.

Other past Freedom Award recipients include Nelson Mandela, John Legend, Soledad O’Brien, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

