MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One family has been a victim of crime in Memphis not once, but twice.

Both times, the criminals broke the heart of a child.

”I’m feeling really sad and really disappointed at this moment,” said Christen Halgun, whose daughter’s wheelchair was stolen.

Halgun gets emotional talking about the family van getting stolen Wednesday from their Cordova driveway.

”When we got that van, it’s like her lifeline,” she said.

The van is customized and built to accommodate 17-year-old Annabelle Halgun.

Anabelle was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth. She uses the custom wheelchair to get around. Her chair was in the van when it was taken.

”This is not fair for people,” Anabelle said.

She’s crushed by this crime.

It’s not the first time it’s happened.

Someone stole her wheelchair when she was just four years old.

The $8,000 chair that gives her independence is only worth about $20 in scrap metal.

”It was devastating. But I feel like it’s more devastating now because I didn’t understand back then,” said Anabelle.

Memphis police quickly recovered the van at 1 a.m. Thursday morning in Frayser, but Annabelle’s beloved wheelchair is still missing.

Ordering a new one will take months.

”If anybody’s out there and you’re looking, it’s a pink wheelchair. The bottom part is pink, hot pink. So, if you see it somewhere on the side of the road, or in a dump pile somewhere, if you’ll please give us a call or call the MPD, it would mean so much if we could get it back,” Halgun said.

Memphis teen’s wheelchair and van stolen a second time (Source: Christen Halgun)

Halgun said the Memphis Police Department told her a juvenile was driving the van around when they found it.

If you see Annabelle’s wheelchair or know where it is, you are urged to call police and let them know where to find it.

