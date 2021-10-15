Advertise with Us
Man convicted in rape of girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter

Edward Barber convicted of rape of a child
Edward Barber convicted of rape of a child(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal court jury convicted a 34-year-old man for the rape of his former girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter in May 2017.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office says Edward Lynn Barber shared a home with his girlfriend and her young daughter in Oakhaven at the time of the incident.

The child was reportedly getting ready for Barber to take her to school when he sexually assaulted her.

He is charged on the felony count of rape of a child and set to be sentenced on Nov. 22.

