Man arrested for June shooting on I-240

Raymond Porterfield mugshot
Raymond Porterfield mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Raymond Porterfield for a shooting incident that happened in June.

According to the affidavit, police responded to an aggravated assault call on I-240 on June 3.

According to the affidavit, a woman was driving down the interstate when another vehicle was entering at a high rate of speed and began following the woman. The woman attempted to allow the vehicle to pass and even changed lanes, but the the vehicle continued to follow her.

The report says as she approached the Norris exit the driver of the other vehicle rolled down the driver side window and fired several shots at her, hitting her vehicle.

Porterfield is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous a felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

