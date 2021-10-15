Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man accused of lighting woman on fire with gasoline and cigarette

By Camille Connor
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kenneth Upshaw appeared in court for the first time just a day after turning himself in after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire.

38-year-old Kenneth Upshaw stood before Judge William Turner Friday morning with charges of criminal attempted second-degree murder and domestic assault-bodily harm.

In an affidavit released by Memphis police, Upshaw allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend when she told him she did not want to date him anymore.

Upshaw reportedly said to her, quote, “if he could not be with her, then no one would.”

The affidavit states that Upshaw then splashed her with gasoline and threw a lit cigarette on her. The woman is not sure how the fire was extinguished but reported she then got in her car and drove to a friend’s house.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with second-degree burns on 16% of her body, including her face, neck, chest and arms.

There was another incident report filed two days later that says Upshaw assaulted his girlfriend again.

It also states the couple’s domestic violence history dates back to 2017.

Upshaw turned himself into police early Thursday morning.

Upshaw’s Attorney says the case is in the very early stages.

“Right now he’s entered a plea of not guilty and we’ve requested a new court date of October 28,” attorney Brandon Hall said.

Upshaw’s bond is set at $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility
Semi-trucks crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: 2 semi-trucks collide on I-240, 1 injured
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Man critically injured in Memphis shooting; suspect flees scene on moped
Man dead after Memphis shooting; suspect flees scene on moped

Latest News

Organizations rally in support of striking Kellogg’s workers
Tens of thousands of American workers on strike while labor market shifts
Two men charged with bringing a gun on U of M campus
Two men charged with bringing a gun on U of M campus
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Wells family thanks community on YouTube page
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19