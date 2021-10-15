Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is hosting a super fun Trunk-or-Treat event for you and your pups!

The event is on October 30th 3pm-5pm with the costume contest beginning at 4pm.

for $20. Anyone participating in the costume contest must preregister for $20. If there are multiple people participating from your family please fill out a separate entry form for each of them.



Awards will be given to best child costume, adult costume and dog costume.

There will be prizes such as goodie baskets, gift cards and Humane Society swag!

There will also be delicious treats, carnival games, tours of the Humane Society available.

The Humane Society is located at 935 Farm Rd, Memphis, TN 38134.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.