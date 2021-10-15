Advertise with Us
Hernando, Mississippi Animal Shelter in need of dog beds

City Of Hernando Animal Shelter
City Of Hernando Animal Shelter
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Hernando, Mississippi Animal Shelter needs your help.

The shelter takes in a large volume of pups each year. They have zero beds

They are asking for at least 20 beds to give their rescues some comfort this winter.

Additionally, they are fundraising with a goal of $1,300.

If you would also like to donate to help with shelter operations, please contact 662-449-9150. You may also donate at City Hall at 475 West Commerce Street.

City Of Hernando Animal Shelter (MS) -- this is a small shelter in north Mississippi that takes in a large volume of...

Posted by Animal Rescue Aid on Thursday, October 14, 2021

The city is dedicated to spaying and neutering all animals who are adopted out of the shelter. They provide this service, along with needed vaccinations, but ask that you make a donation of $40 to help offset the costs.

The Animal Shelter does not have regular hours. For an appointment, please call (662) 449-9150.

Pictures of pets available for adoption from our shelter will be shown on their Facebook page.

The Animal Control staff also holds pet adoption events at various locations in the city. These are listed on the community calendar.

