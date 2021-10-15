Advertise with Us
Health department reports 167 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 data 10.15.21
COVID-19 data 10.15.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 167 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 144,438 and there have been 2,183 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is currently 137.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.15.21
COVID-19 data dashboard 10.15.21(Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 866 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 70.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 496,273 total people vaccinated
  • 77,645 people partially vaccinated
  • 418,628 people fully vaccinated
  • 898,991 total vaccinations administered
  • 6,059 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On October 9 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 5.5%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

Shelby County hospital capacity data shows more than 90% of Mid-South hospitals are being utilized.

This is partially due to COVID-19 patients in need of care due to side effects from the virus along with patients with other health issues.

The Shelby County Health Department reports acute care utilization is at 92% and ICU is at 94%, showing utilization in the red zone, according to the Healthcare Resource Tracking System.

The numbers were last reported on Wednesday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Healthcare resource tracking system 10.15.21
Healthcare resource tracking system 10.15.21(Shelby County Health Department)

