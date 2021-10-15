FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service as issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Mid-South until 8 PM Friday.

A Watch issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm, by definition, is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour.

Weather

A cold front is pushing towards the Mid-South and may bring some severe storms this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

There is a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Friday. (wmc)

A Slight Risk means scattered powerful thunderstorms are expected.

While storms may be short-lived, they can be intense.

Within the risk area, storms could produce tornadoes as well as isolated areas of wind or hail damage.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

TIMING: There will be scattered showers and storms all day, but many areas will see breaks in the rain this afternoon. This could give the atmosphere enough time to recover, which would result in increased instability by late afternoon/early evening. There may be isolated strong storms ahead of the cold front. However, the cold front will arrive by 3pm in eastern Arkansas and will sweep through Shelby County and areas in northwest Mississippi between 5 and 7 pm. The line of storms will be out of our area after 10 pm and clouds will clear after midnight.

THREATS: The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. After nearly an inch of rain this morning, any strong winds may result in tree damage. There is also a low threat for tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.

The primary threat for severe weather will be damaging wind gusts. (wmc)

