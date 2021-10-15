Advertise with Us
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms could bring damaging winds Friday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is pushing towards the Mid-South and may bring some severe storms on Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

There is a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Friday.
There is a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Friday.(wmc)

TIMING: There will be scattered showers and storms all day, but many areas will see breaks in the rain this afternoon. This could give the atmosphere enough time to recover, which would result in increased instability by late afternoon/early evening. There may be isolated strong storms ahead of the cold front. However, the cold front will arrive by 3pm in eastern Arkansas and will sweep through Shelby County and areas in northwest Mississippi between 5 and 7 pm. The line of storms will be out of our area after 10 pm and clouds will clear after midnight.

THREATS: The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. After nearly an inch of rain this morning, any strong winds may result in tree damage. There is also a low threat for tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.

The primary threat for severe weather will be damaging wind gusts.
The primary threat for severe weather will be damaging wind gusts.(wmc)

