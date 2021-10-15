Advertise with Us
Best Life: Changing your diet to lower your risk for migraines

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Throbbing pain, nausea, vertigo, vomiting are just some of the symptoms that those who have migraines may experience. Epidemiological studies show that about 12% of the population worldwide experiences migraines. Could changing your diet lower your risk for migraines?

Twenties, thirties, forties that may seem young, but migraines don’t discriminate when it comes to pain.

“It’s very common in people that are in their most productive years of life,” explained Teshamae Monteith, MD, Chief of Headache Division at the University of Miami.

Starting a new job may seem exciting but could result with migraines. Other triggers include changes in your sleep pattern, hormonal changes, changes in the weather and stress.

The National Institutes of Health reports that foods high in omega-3, the fats found in fish, and low in omega-6, found in many vegetable oils and seeds, can help prevent headaches. Recent research from Harvard says this type of diet can cut down pain from triggers. Dr. Monteith, who wasn’t part of the Harvard research, also agrees.

“There are non-pharmacological interventions that could be tried. Getting regular sleep, not skipping meals, maintaining hydration,” informed Dr. Monteith.

According to researchers at National Institute on Aging, Americans now eat about twice the amount of omega-6 that our ancestors ate which is abundant in pastries, crackers, snacks and other processed foods. The molecules made when the body digests omega-6 fats are linked to pain processes and are known to trigger pain. A person whose diet is full of omega-6 is more likely to experience painful migraines!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

