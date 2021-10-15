1 injured after shooting near Memphis hospital
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say one person was injured overnight after a shooting near the Delta Specialty Hospital on Getwell Road.
Memphis fire paramedics say the call came in around 1:15 a.m.
Police have not released information on any suspects in this case.
