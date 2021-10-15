1 injured after shooting near Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say one person was injured overnight after a shooting near the Delta Specialty Hospital on Getwell Road.

Memphis fire paramedics say the call came in around 1:15 a.m.

Police have not released information on any suspects in this case.

