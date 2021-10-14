Woman detained in Memphis shooting that left man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been detained after a man was killed in a shooting in Memphis Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened on Park Avenue. Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.