Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm

By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) – A webcam in Florida is giving a bird’s eye view of a bald eagle nest in the making.

The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for more than 10 years.

A major storm destroyed their last nest, so the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County teamed up to help them out.

They have built a solid platform for this year’s nest, and the eagles have taken to it.

Their hope is that with a more solid foundation, the nest could withstand the next storm and successfully lead to hatchlings.

They installed a webcam to keep an eye on the nest and are sharing the livestream with the world through Zoo Miami’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex
Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Amber Alert Update: 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga found safe
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway authorities: Deadly bow-and-arrow attack appears to be terrorism
A dog named Hubert got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending...
Crews free dog trapped in storm drain
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J
The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for...
WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm