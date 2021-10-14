Advertise with Us
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility

Memphis post office shooting
Memphis post office shooting(Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Postal Inspection Service has identified the employees involved in a double murder-suicide at a Memphis postal facility.

The shooting happened October 12 at the East Lamar Carrier Annex on Park Avenue.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, authorities found station manager James Wilson, Jr., 47, and customer services supervisor, Demetria Dorch, 37, inside the facility with apparent gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter, 28-year-old Johntra Haley, had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials say Haley was a carrier assistant.

Witness interviews and evidence at the scene indicate Haley shot Wilson and Dorch and then killed himself.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Reference U.S> Postal Inspection Service Case Number 3535074-WPV.

