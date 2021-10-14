Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says westbound lanes on I-240 are closed due to a reported head-on collision.

It happened on I-240 at Airways Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.

We are heading to the scene of the crash to get more information on any injuries.

