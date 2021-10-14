Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-240

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says westbound lanes on I-240 are closed due to a reported head-on collision.

It happened on I-240 at Airways Boulevard around 5:45 a.m.

We are heading to the scene of the crash to get more information on any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex
Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Amber Alert Update: 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga found safe
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility

Latest News

Crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-240
Memphis Police Car
Multi-vehicle crash causing backup on I-40
I-40 delays
Overturned vehicle on I-40 bridge causing traffic delays
Overturned vehicle on I-40 at McLean
Traffic Alert: Vehicle overturned on I-40 after 5-vehicle crash