Tigers in need of win against Navy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team takes on Navy Thursday night.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

After three straight losses, Memphis is hoping to bounce back.

The Tigers desperately need to get a win to change the narrative of the season and avoid going below .500 for the first time since 2013. Navy is just a 1-4 team, but the Tigers are dealing with a short week to prepare for the triple option.

Memphis lost in a night game at Tulsa Saturday night and didn’t get back to Memphis until after 3 a.m. Sunday. They moved up their week, so a modified practice on Monday, a walk-through on Tuesday, and yesterday treated like a Friday with shoulder pads on, and then they head to the team hotel.

Navy’s offense isn’t traditional. They run the triple option run heavy, which takes more time to prepare for and it’s hard to replicate in a practice setting.

“We know the type of game it is,” said Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield. “Offensively, we know they’re going to try to control the football. Someone said they’re second in the country in time of possession. Offensively, we have to make every drive count, execute at a high level. They know every game we’ve played in this year. It will probably be a four-quarter type game, a last possession drive. We just have to find ways to capitalize where we come out on the correct side, the left side of the win column.”

Navy, just like Memphis has had three one-possession losses.

