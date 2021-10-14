Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County getting ready for more childhood vaccinations

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is getting ready for some changes in vaccine eligibility. The FDA reviewed Moderna booster shots Thursday and Johnson and Johnson boosters are expected to be reviewed Friday

Along with those boosters, FDA will also review Pfizer vaccines for kids five to 11 later this month.

“I will tell you that the state and us here in Shelby County are already gearing up to be prepared to roll out that vaccine to that age group as soon as it becomes available,” Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor said the county is still doing poorly in vaccination rates. Now, ten months after the initial rollout, 44 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The chance to open the vaccine up to more age groups will help us get closer to herd immunity, 70 percent of the population vaccinated, but increased eligibility will not happen for another few weeks.

In the meantime, Shelby County is continuing to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases including in kids.

“Today we report 553 active pediatric cases,” Dr. Taylor said. “It’s down from 823 last week and 1,140 two weeks ago.”

Current average daily cases of 143, positivity rate of just over five percent and the virus reproductive rate of .75 are also going down week over week.

Between Wednesday and Thursday 122 cases were logged in Shelby County.

While vaccinations increased a bit during the summer case surge, Taylor said because so many people go sick, more people have some immunity from the virus. It’s helping us now, but it’s not guaranteed how long.

“Natural immunity tends to wane a lot more quickly than vaccine immunity and we also have to be on the lookout for any variants that could challenge any vaccine we’re giving and of course challenge natural immunity,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor said the pandemic trends started going down once the mask mandate was implemented in late August, so it will stay in place for the time being and as we get closer to the holidays.

All who are eligible are encouraged to get the vaccine including those who have had the virus.

For more on the vaccine and where it is available currently you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Semi-trucks crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: 2 semi-trucks collide on I-240, 1 injured
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County getting ready for more childhood vaccinations
Shelby County getting ready for more childhood vaccinations
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine
Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force is cautiously optimistic heading into the holiday season
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine