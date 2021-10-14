Scattered showers or storms possible Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger off and on through evening with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible in eastern Arkansas.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or a stray storm by morning. Lows in the low 70s. Winds southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms possible as a strong cold front move through. Anything in the morning will be isolated with the main line moving through 1-7 PM. It won’t rain or storm all day, but any storms could reach severe limits with higher wind gusts or even a brief tornado, mainly north of Memphis. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cooler air arrives Friday night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Expect lots of sunshine both days. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. Lows will drop into the 40s again Sunday night with a clear sky.

NEXT WEEK: Look for more sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs rising through the 70s and lows in the 50s. A stray shower is possible Wednesday night or Thursday with the next front.

