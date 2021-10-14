Ribbon cutting held for newly realigned McIngvale Road, I-269 exit

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - After years of work, a new 1.5 mile stretch of road is open in DeSoto County to connect Hernando to Tennessee.

Wednesday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the newly realigned McIngvale Road and the MacIngvale Road exit on Interstate 269.

The $8.7 million project created a five-lane connector to help ease traffic on I-269, I-55, and Hernando city streets.

“This is going to relieve traffic from our exit at I-55 and Commerce, which is way overcrowded and dangerous,” said Mayor Chip Johnson. “So, we hope to get some of those cars headed this direction. The other big thing this it’s going to do is if you look around us, this street is vacant all the way down and it’s a location for new businesses to locate.”

This new section of road will also play a role in the development of a new high school that is set to open in Hernando in 2025. It will be located along McIngvale Road Extended.

