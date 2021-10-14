Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for newly realigned McIngvale Road, I-269 exit

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - After years of work, a new 1.5 mile stretch of road is open in DeSoto County to connect Hernando to Tennessee.

Wednesday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the newly realigned McIngvale Road and the MacIngvale Road exit on Interstate 269.

The $8.7 million project created a five-lane connector to help ease traffic on I-269, I-55, and Hernando city streets.

“This is going to relieve traffic from our exit at I-55 and Commerce, which is way overcrowded and dangerous,” said Mayor Chip Johnson. “So, we hope to get some of those cars headed this direction. The other big thing this it’s going to do is if you look around us, this street is vacant all the way down and it’s a location for new businesses to locate.”

This new section of road will also play a role in the development of a new high school that is set to open in Hernando in 2025. It will be located along McIngvale Road Extended.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

US Post Office
3 employees dead following shooting at Memphis postal facility
Boulevard Saint Germaine
Three dead in Marion murder-suicide
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Attorney Bryan Donaldson charged with rape
Mid-South attorney indicted in human trafficking investigation involving 17-year-old girl

Latest News

Ribbon cutting held for newly realigned McIngvale Road, I-269 exit
Ribbon cutting held for newly realigned McIngvale Road, I-269 exit
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis Madness
Fans return to FedExForum for Memphis Madness
Memphis Madness returns to FedExForum
Memphis Madness returns to FedExForum