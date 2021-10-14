Advertise with Us
Police investigating triple shooting in Arkansas

(WVUE)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT
TRUMANN, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas police department is investigating a shooting after a disturbance at an apartment led to gunfire.

Trumann Police Department says officers received a call about a man lying in the road near Highway 463 and Main Street around 4:40 a.m. Thursday.

The department says officers found three shooting victims, two men and one woman. They believe it stemmed from a disturbance at an apartment on Cross Street.

Two of the victims were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition and the third is stable.

Police say no other suspects were involved in this shooting.

Cross street is closed as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

