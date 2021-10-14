2,000 Entergy customers without power due to widespread outage in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando is experiencing a power outage impacting more than 2,000 Entergy customers in the area.

Entergy says a vehicle hit utility equipment causing the outage. Crews are working to restore power.

As of now, none of the traffic lights are working and schools are without power.

DeSoto County Schools sent out the statement below on the school day:

“There has been a power outage in Hernando, and we have lost power at Hernando Elementary School, Hernando Middle School, and Hernando High School. There has been no loss of power at Hernando Hills Elementary School and Oak Grove Central Elementary School. No adjustments have been made to the school day because we do not know how long the schools will be without power. We will be in touch with city officials, and we will keep you updated.”

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says Hernando police and its deputies are out directing traffic.

Entergy estimates the power will be out for half of the day.

