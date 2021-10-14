NCRM ready to host 30th annual Freedom Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stars will shine bright Thursday night for the National Civil Rights Museum’s annual Freedom Award and former First Lady Michelle Obama is among the night’s honorees.

It’s an exciting night ahead for the National Civil Rights Museum. This year marks the 30th annual Freedom Award.

It’s virtual this year presented live from the Orpheum Theatre. But the lineup is every bit as impressive as years past.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the recipients.

She’s being honored for her work advocating for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education and international adolescent girls’ education.

“It was time for us to have Michelle Obama. We’ve been wanting her even when she was in the White House and we had the opportunity, and she was excited, she IS excited,” said Faith Morris, NCRM Chief Marketing and Affairs Officer.

Rev. Dr. William Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharris with the Poor People’s Campaign are also honorees of this year’s Freedom Award.

After the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Poor People’s Campaign picked up his unfinished work, among others, to confront systemic racism, poverty and much more.

There is also a special tribute planned to Darnella Fraizer, the teenager who recorded the murder of George Floyd, sparking global protests against police brutality.

And we can’t forget the performers. Singer Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman are just a few who will entertain those attending this year’s virtual event.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

