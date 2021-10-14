Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brutal carjacking has the victim and Memphis community on edge.

Someone tried to rob an elderly woman while she was trying to get dinner, but she fought back.

Now, Memphis police need your help to solve the crime.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday night, surveillance cameras at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard captured the frightening moments.

The victim is in a gray sweatshirt. You can see four women punching and attacking her while demanding the keys to her vehicle.

The Memphis Police Department released a short video clip of the incident.

According to the victim’s daughter who called our newsroom the day after it happened, her 70-year-old mother stopped at the restaurant to grab dinner when the group approached and asked to use her phone. When she refused, they attacked her.

We showed the video to customers.

“It’s boundaries,” said one customer. “Like, put yourself in their shoes. How would you feel watching a video of your grandmother or someone getting robbed?”

We crime-tracked the area and found in less than a month, there have been four individuals robbed within a mile of the location.

We also showed the video to Frayser pastor and activist Charlie Caswell.

“Just what do you think when you see that? Oh, it’s concerning. It’s concerning because it’s happening too rapidly in our community right now,” said Caswell.

Caswell says even the church isn’t immune to the problem.

He says his church secretary was carjacked in the church parking lot.

As a member of the Memphis Police Department clergy, Caswell speaks to a lot of people on how to avoid being a victim of crime.

“But you got to be vigilant. You got to be watchful of who you are around and make sure if you can make sure someone is with you,” he said.

A Memphis Police Department spokesperson also reiterates the importance of parking in a well-lit area, paying attention to your surroundings, and staying off your phone while out and about.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.