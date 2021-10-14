MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s no time like basketball season in the city of Memphis and Tigers basketball is back.

The annual Memphis Madness returns to FedExForum Wednesday.

Here’s the lineup. They’ll walk in on the blue carpet and each team will be introduced in front of FedExForum fans. Then, they get into some of the games.

There’s a shooting and skills challenge, three-point competition, and dunk contest. Both teams will scrimmage and of course mixed in are the big surprise performances. They’ve brought in Memphis rappers before. They’ve gone out and got rappers from other cities and brought them into the event. Coach Penny Hardaway wouldn’t give any hints when he was asked last week about who it might be, but with all the excitement around the Tigers program again, there is bound to be some good artists.

“To have all the fans back to 100 percent capacity, the excitement is there to meet the boys and we’re excited as well,” Hardaway said.

FedExForum seats more than 18,000. They’re expecting it to be close to full for 2021 Memphis Madness.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.