Memphis homicide rate expected to surpass previous record set last year

Over 230 investigations have been opened in 2021
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is on track to surpass the city’s record of violent crimes set just last year -- an alarming trend for the Bluff City

Memphis police responded to four shootings Tuesday in just eight hours. It adds to the number of homicides the city has seen this year which is on track to break last year’s record.

Last year there were 232 homicides in the city of Memphis by Oct. 4.

This year, 238 in that same time frame

On Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr is speaking in Memphis about the city’s violent crime issues and how to reduce them.

He’s the latest official to offer plans to reduce crime following Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s strong critique last week and his own suggestions about curbing gun violence.

Strickland also implemented a Group Violence Intervention Program this year and previously highlighted the need for truth-in-sentencing for violent crimes, meaning those convicted serve their full sentence.

Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis spoke at the Frayser Exchange Club last week about the need for more officers and reaching out to youth at an early age to reduce future crimes.

Davis also visited the White House earlier this year to discuss the city’s crime problem.

Memphis is one of 15 cities working with the White House over the next year to address and reduce violent crime.

