Man critically injured in Memphis shooting; suspect flees scene on moped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened Thursday at 3295 Kirby Parkway.

Police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the male suspect fled the scene on a moped. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

