Man convicted in 2019 rape of 50-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal court jury convicted a man for raping a 50-year-old woman in January 2019.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Frederick Leon Peat was convicted in less than an hour following a three-day trial.

The victim told the court she was looking for an acquaintance on the morning of the incident at an apartment complex near Georgia Avenue and South Fourth Street when a man approached her with a gun approached

She said the man forced her to a location behind the apartments where he sexually assaulted her on a mattress.

According to the DA’s office, a DNA sample entered into a database matched Peat. She later identified him in a photo lineup.

He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

