LIVE: US attorney, city leaders talk cutting crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. attorney of the Western District of Tennessee along with community leaders are making an announcement about the efforts being taken to reduce crime in the Bluff City.

The city is protecting to surpass the homicide record set just last year.

Last year there were 232 homicides in the city of Memphis by Oct. 4. This year, 238 in that same time frame.

This story will be updated.

