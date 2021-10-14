Advertise with Us
Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns for spooky season

Visit the Memphis Zoo for free.
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Le Bonheur Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo is back and is kicking off its festivities on Friday, October 15.

The spooky season event has a few new additions, such as the Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree, the pumpkin patch and the Tesla Coil Show, and it is bringing back some favorites like Magic Mr. Nick and the Mad Scientist Lab. For a list of events and a map for each night click here.

Zootoberfest hours will extend into Zoo Boo evenings and draft beer from local breweries will be available throughout the night.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance as there will be a limited number of tickets sold for each night. Tickets can be purchased here.

Zoo Boo schedule:

  • October 15-17 6:00-9:30 p.m.
  • October 22-24 6:00-9:30 p.m.
  • October 28-31 6:00-9:30 p.m.

