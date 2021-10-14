Advertise with Us
Former volunteer fire department chief and secretary arrested for embezzlement

Hanna and Mannon mugs
Hanna and Mannon mugs(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The former Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Hanna was taken into custody October 14 and charged with embezzlement, dating back to October of 2015.

The state auditor says that the investigation into these cases began when local officials in Marshall County noticed discrepancies at the fire department, and a complaint was filed.

Hanna has been accused of using fire department funds to purchase farm and lawn equipment for his own personal use and to make a payment on his house. A demand letter for $3,459.15 was presented to Hanna at the time of his arrest.

A former secretary of RBVFD, Linda Mannon, has also been arrested and charged with embezzlement. She allegedly had issued herself over 100 different RBVFD checks, totaling over $30,000. A demand letter for $47,229.12 was presented to Mannon at the time of her arrest.

“Whether the dollar amount is large or small, we will continue to take a zero-tolerance policy for embezzlement or misspending of public funds in Mississippi,” Auditor White said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

