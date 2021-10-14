Advertise with Us
Former Grizzlies player pleads not guilty in NBA health care fraud case

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen has pleaded not guilty to health care fraud.

Allen, his wife, and 14 other ex-NBA players are accused of cheating the NBA’s health and benefits plan out of $4 million.

At the hearing, Allen was given a 500,000 bind.

This case is being handled in New York. Allen’s next court appearance is October 25.

