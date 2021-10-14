First Alert to strong thunderstorms on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the day will be dry and cloudy, but a few showers will move in after sunset and rain will continue overnight. It will be cloudy today with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. It will also feel muggy today with high humidity. Low temperatures will stay in the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 84 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Lows around 70 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move in on Friday and slowly push through the Mid-South. Rain will be scattered in the morning and afternoon, but a line of strong storms will move through in the early evening. Some storms could have gusty winds and hail. Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees with low temperatures dropping to the lower to mid 50s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Sunshine will return on Saturday and it will be dry all weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 70 degrees and lows will fall to the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 70s with low temperatures in the 40s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Monday, but a warming pattern will set up next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.