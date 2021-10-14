Fans return to FedExForum for Memphis Madness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Madness is back to living up to its name.

It’s been two years since fans were at the annual event to kick off the Tigers basketball season. Wednesday, thousands of Tigers fans enjoyed Memphis Madness back at FedExForum.

While the excitement is growing to see the year’s number one recruiting class in action, those at Memphis Madness were also celebrating, along with the love of basketball, their love for the City of Memphis.

“This is my hometown, this is where I live. Memphis,” one fan said.

The pandemic forced a virtual event last year. Though, with a county mask mandate still in place, fans had to be masked up to watch the Tigers inside the Forum.

“That in-person feel is so much better than virtual,” Tigers fan Carly Carter said. “So, we’re glad about having our Memphis community back together.”

FedExForum will implement a new vaccination rule starting October 20. You must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to go to an event at the Forum.

With Coach Penny Hardaway still at the helm, the Tigers have the top recruiting class debuting this season. Top recruits Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates took the floor at the Forum for the first time on Wednesday.

“We have new players, so I have to see that,” Tigers fan Antonio Braxton said.

“These guys really got talent, so they’re showing it off today,” said University of Memphis student Kaylen Rodgers.

With high hopes for the upcoming season, some in the crowd hope to make it all the way.

“We are here until the Final Four and the [NCAA] championship,” Tigers fan Marcus Wallace said. “We’re going to cut the nets down.”

But in the present, a new Tigers basketball season is about to begin with Memphis there to support them.

“The Memphis spirit is back,” said University of Memphis student Lauren Adamson.

March Madness also included several musical performances, including Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo.

The Tigers season and home opener are October 24.

