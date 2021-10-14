Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘Black Artists in America’ exhibition opens next week at Dixon Gallery

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new exhibition will open next week at Dixon Gallery and Gardens that explores the ways African American artists responded to the political, social, and economic climate throughout time in the U.S.

It’s called “Black Artists in America.”

It includes 50 paintings, sculptures and works on paper and begins with the collapse of the stock market in 1929.

The exhibition ends with artists sharing their viewpoints from the early civil rights struggles of the 1950s.

“These artists were super important during their time. But largely because of their race have been forgotten by time, by American art history,” said JuliePierotti/Martha R. Robinson Curator at Dixon Gallery.

While there will be pieces from across the country, there’s special emphasis on artists Vertis Hayes and Reginald Morris, who lived and worked in Memphis.

Both helped establish Memphis’ role in the development of Black American art.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex
Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Amber Alert Update: 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga found safe
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility

Latest News

Dixon Gallery exhibit
'Black Artists in America' exhibition opens next week at Dixon Gallery
National Civil Rights Museum 2021 Freedom Award
NCRM ready to host 30th annual Freedom Award
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist