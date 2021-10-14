‘Black Artists in America’ exhibition opens next week at Dixon Gallery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new exhibition will open next week at Dixon Gallery and Gardens that explores the ways African American artists responded to the political, social, and economic climate throughout time in the U.S.

It’s called “Black Artists in America.”

It includes 50 paintings, sculptures and works on paper and begins with the collapse of the stock market in 1929.

The exhibition ends with artists sharing their viewpoints from the early civil rights struggles of the 1950s.

“These artists were super important during their time. But largely because of their race have been forgotten by time, by American art history,” said JuliePierotti/Martha R. Robinson Curator at Dixon Gallery.

While there will be pieces from across the country, there’s special emphasis on artists Vertis Hayes and Reginald Morris, who lived and worked in Memphis.

Both helped establish Memphis’ role in the development of Black American art.

