Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Give your dental routine a makeover

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- You’ve probably been brushing your teeth for as long as you can remember. But your dental routine might need a makeover.

Back and forth, up and down and all around! A good brushing routine keeps your mouth and gums healthy! But are you doing it right?

“Patients would constantly come in with poor oral hygiene,” stated orthodontist Lawrence Hier, DDS, MS.

About 78 percent of all Americans will have at least one cavity by the time they’re 17. And about 80 percent of the U.S. population has some form of gum disease. To avoid these issues, the American Dental Association recommends brushing twice a day for two minutes each time. Most adults should use a toothpaste with fluoride and a soft-bristle brush.

“We always advise people to use soft toothbrushes, and that’s mainly because of gum tissue. We don’t want people to brush too hard and cause a recession of gum tissue,” continued Hier.

For a better clean, start with a mouth rinse and floss before you brush. This ensures that the toothpaste will get between your teeth. Tilt your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the gum and brush in a circular motion into the gum. Don’t forget to brush the outer, inner, and chewing surfaces of your mouth, including your tongue. Replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or if it looks overused. And if you’re in a hurry and have to pick one, it’s more important to floss than to brush!

The Academy of General Dentistry reports that the average person only brushes for 45 seconds to 70 seconds a day, when you should brush your teeth for a full two minutes. And the ADHA says that 75 percent of Americans use their toothbrushes longer than they should. Also, for those who use an electric toothbrush, studies say an electric toothbrush can remove 21 percent more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
FBI, postal service searching for answers after deadly post office shooting in Memphis
Police find man shot in carjacked vehicle outside apartment complex
Amber Alert: TBI searching 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga
Amber Alert Update: 2-week-old baby missing from Chattanooga found safe
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
3 employees dead, including gunman in shooting at Memphis postal facility

Latest News

Best Life:
Best Life: Give your dental routine a makeover
Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
Mississippi nearing 50% for those who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Best Life: Top Mental Health Apps
Best Life: Top Mental Health Apps
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 13
Pediatric COVID-19 cases account for 30% of all active cases in Shelby County