7-year-old Collierville student wins national writing contest with toy company Schleich

By Camille Connor
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - 7-year-old Aarya Sethi is one of five contest winners in Schleich’s “Create Your Story” writing competition.

Aarya lights up when she talks about the stories she writes.

Earlier this year the student from Collierville entered a nationwide contest where she was tasked with creating stories involving characters from the toy company Schleich.

She had to get though several rounds to become a winner.

“I felt good and amazing,” she said.

Aarya stories stood out amongst the crowd.

“The last one had an alien space ship that was discovered at a hot air balloon festival that took 4 friends on a magical adventure. So I mean, it’s really hard to even wrap your head around how a little girl dreamed all of these things up,” said Kelli Masilun, Schleich’s Director of Marketing for North America.

Aarya’s stories have been transformed into stop motion animations. Aarya got to voice the characters and even added music with her piano playing skills.

Her stories are now on Schleich’s YouTube as a part of a larger choose your own adventure story.

Schleich will donate $10,000 to 4-H if the “Create Your Story” video receives 100k views by October 17.

Aarya doesn’t plan to stop writing anytime soon.

“I’m making a cool story called Shadow Girl. It’s a comic,” she said.

She hopes to one day add her stories to the stack of books she loves to read.

You can begin watching the choose your own adventure story here.

